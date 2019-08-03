MOE: Calligraphy in Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four pupils to stay

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will implement the introduction to calligraphy in the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four students as scheduled next year.

MOE in a statement yesterday explained that the ministry takes note of various responses to the issue but the plan for its introduction had been implemented through a review of the curriculum since 2014.

The statement said the initiative had also gone through various engagement sessions with language and education experts.

“Therefore, MOE will continue with the implementation, while making sure that it will not burden the students and teachers,” the statement said.

MOE explained that besides being featured in the country’s and states’ Coat of Arms, calligraphy is an important Malay art to learn, in line with the Malay language as a national language.

MOE is committed to produce Malaysians who have a strong understanding and knowledge of the national heritage, the statement said.

The media earlier reported that some DAP leaders had urged cabinet members from the party to oppose plans to introduce calligraphy in the Year Four curriculum in vernacular schools next year. — Bernama