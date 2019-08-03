Overwhelming response to S’wak Youth Wushu C’ship

KUCHING: A total of 219 students from 23 primary and 16 secondary schools in Kuching, Sibu and Sarikei will compete in the 2nd Sarawak Youth Wushu Championship next week.

Organising chairman William Lo said the number of participants for the second edition has increased by over 200 compared to less than 100 in the last championship in 2015.

“Miri is not sending any athletes because they are also having a tournament there at that time,” Lo told reporters in a press conference yesterday.

“The competition will be held over two days from Aug 11 to 12 at SJK Chung Hua No. 4 school hall and on behalf of the organising committee, I would like to invite members of the public to come and watch the competition as entrance is free.

“It is divided into various age groups and disciplines with more than 100 events to be competed,” he added.

According to Lo, the main objective of the championship is to enable the participants to gain additional co-curriculum points which is very useful when the students apply for further studies in local universities.

“Other objectives are to provide a platform for the young athletes to gain exposure and improve their standard. Organised by the SJK Chung Hua No. 4 Wushu Club, the championship is also used to further promote the Chinese tradition and culture through wushu,” said Lo.

The top three teams in the primary school and secondary school sections will receive trophies.

Minister of Education, Science and Technological research Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong has been invited to officiate at the opening on Aug 10.

Also present were SJK Chung Hua No. 4 Wushu Club president and coach Ling Ung Hee, organising committee members Ting Tieng Hee, Benny Chong Thian Nyan and Alfred Wan Weng Yeat.