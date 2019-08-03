Photos of factory polluting river in Tuaran goes viral on social media

KOTA KINABALU: Pictures of chopped down trees blocking a river near a fish processing factory in Tuaran went viral on the social media, yesterday.

Facebook user with the name of Fendy Gudin, posted five pictures on July 31, claiming the fish processing factory is responsible for the action.

“The company is not responsible. The factory has been polluting the river and now, trees they chopped down were thrown into the river.

“This has caused the fishermen being unable to go fishing because the river’s route was blocked,” he said.

Almost 500 reacted to the post, and more than 200 comments collected in the post that was shared in Tuaran Kita Facebook page.

Many netizens hoped the viral post would be seen by the relevant authorities especially the Environmental Department to look at the possibilities of pollution, especially with the discharge of unpleasant smell from the factory to the river.

However, some were saying that the factory have been helping people around Tuaran by providing them job and the company should not be humiliated on social media.

Another Facebook user, who claimed staying around the factory, said the smell from the factory had been polluting the air for the many years, while at night sounds of machines made the residents living nearby stressful.

Although the original post was about the chopped trees, the conversations in the comment section mostly talked about the polluted river and also the unpleasant smell from the factory.