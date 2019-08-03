Proton reclaims second position in overall sales after 40 months

KUCHING: After a gap of 40 months, Proton has returned to second in total sales for Malaysia’s automotive market. The last time the Company was in a similar position was March 2016, while the last calendar year it finished in second was back in 2015.

Sales of 8,590 units for July means the positive momentum for the year, has been carried forward for a seventh consecutive month making Proton, the only brand to achieve such a feat in 2019.

Market share for the month is estimated at 16.5 per cent with total industry volume (TIV) estimated at 51,960 units. Proton’s overall market share for the year is now estimated to be 15 per cent. About 12 months ago, automotive sales in Malaysia received a boost when a tax holiday was implemented from June to August.

Proton, like all other automotive brands, posted its best numbers for 2018 during that three month period. In 2019 however, without the benefit of the tax holiday, Proton’s sales have continued to show positive growth.

Having achieved a 23 per cent increase in sales for June, the company grew sales by a further six per cent in July. Though the rate of growth has been reduced, due to the strong numbers posted in 2018, Proton is the only automotive brand to boast positive growth for the month, pointing towards strong demand for its products. For the year, total sales now stand at 52,269 units compared to 35,561 for 2018, which equates to a 47 per cent growth in overall year-on-year sales.

“Proton’s return to second place overall in the Malaysian automotive market has happened ahead of schedule. The growth in demand for our products show we are on track to meet our long term targets and for the rest of 2019, we intend to consolidate our position to finish the year ranked second for the first time in four years.

“With the launch of the updated 2019 Proton Saga set to take place shortly and our other product introductions in the pipeline, the Company is quietly confident of even better results in the future” said Dr Li Chunrong, chief executive officer of Proton.

Fuelling Proton’s growth in sales have been some sparkling individual performances by Proton models. The Proton X70 Premium and Executive variants continue to be the leader in their respective SUV segments with 1,932 units delivered in July and a total of 17,023 units for 2019.

The updated Proton Persona is another star for the Company. It was launched in April this year and since then sales have almost doubled over the same period in 2018.

Meanwhile, 2,720 units were delivered in July making the model the best-selling vehicle in the B-segment sedan market, overtaking Japanese rivals that traditionally dominate the segment. With 10,034 units delivered so far, sales are up by 3 per cent year-on-year, a figure that is set to grow in the last five months of 2019.

The Proton Iriz has also experienced growth since the updated model was launched at the same time as the Persona. 974 units were delivered in July and for the first seven months of the year, 3,035 units of PROTON’s award and race winning B-segment hatchback have been sold. More impressively sales are up by 53 per cent year-on-year, which is evidence customers approve of the improvements made to the updated car.

As for the Proton Saga, it managed 2,381 units in July for a year-to-date total of 17,722 units. Despite showing a decrease in sales compared to the same month in 2018, overall sales are still up by 14 per cent, a remarkable achievement for a model due to be updated in August.