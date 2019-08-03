Residents losing cool over closure of swimming pool

MIRI: Limbang residents are in a huff over the closure of the town’s only public swimming pool for upgrading since June.

Many of them vent their frustrations on facebook and other social media platforms.

“We appreciate efforts to upgrade the pool but the expected completion in 2020 is too long and the pool is one of the important recreational facilities.

I have to bring my family to Temburong, Brunei just to swim because of the closure of the Limbang public swimming pool. We have no choice, the sea is too far while the rivers are crocodile infested,” said a businessman who declined to be named.

He added the closure of the pool has also disrupted the training schedule of Limbang’s Paralympian swimmer, Jamery Siga, who has to train in Brunei or Kota Kinabalu for the World championship in London in September.

“We appeal to the relevant government department to expedite the upgrading works for the swimming pool.”

Compounding the situation, the Limbang Waterfront and several other recreational facilities are also currently undergoing upgrading.

Meanwhile the civic centre here in its facebook page posted on June 25 only announced the closure of the pool for upgrading works and hoped that it could be competed soonest.

When asked by netizens when it would be ready the management of the centre failed to answer.