Sawn timber worth RM115,800 confiscated from smugglers after 13-hour stakeout by army

KUCHING: A 13-hour stakeout bore fruit for the Royal Malay Regiment 11th battalion as they managed to foil an attempt by six Indonesian men trying to smuggle timber out of the country.

Based on the information which they had gathered during their patrol in Ladang Plaman Bintawa, Kampung Stass, Bau, a team of nine soldiers started the stake out at 3am on Aug 2.

It was only around 3.50pm when a lorry filled with the sawn timber appeared.

The team then ambushed the lorry, which they believed to be heading to Indonesia, and questioned the driver and passengers for their documents, which they failed to provide.

The sawn timber and the lorry were later seized and is estimated to be valued at RM115,800.

The suspects and the seized items were later handed over to the Bau police for further action.