SCCS to hold special simultaneous promotion on Colour Rush Run today

MIRI: Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society (SCCS) is holding a one-day simultaneous special promotion for Colour Rush Run in Sibu, Kuching and Miri today (Aug 3).

According to SCCS president Jocelyn Hee, the special run package is offering registration and a t-shirt at bundle price of only RM66 to attract more to register for the charity run after the closing of early bird promotion.

“During the early bird promotion, registration was RM40 without t-shirt. Normal registration fee is RM48” she stated.

The run is open to all and upon registration, participants will get a running bib which entitles runners for a lucky draw sponsored by LSC and coloured powder.

Runners who complete the 5km run with the bib will receive an exclusive burnished-gold finisher medal.

The promotional event are being held at Sibu (Star Megamall, Orange Zone); Kuching (Boulevard Shopping Mall, Ground Floor); and Miri (Permaisuri Imperial City Mall) from 2pm to 6pm today.

Hee revealed that all registered Colour Rush participants enjoy special discounts on selected sports products

and accessories, fashion and lifestyle footwear at participating LSC and Lea Centre outlets in Kuching, Sibu and Miri.

Colour Rush Run 2019 which will be held in September to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

will kick off from Sibu on Sept 1 at Sibu Town Square, follow by Kuching at Saradise Kuching on Sept 15 and in Miri at the car park of Boulevard Shopping Mall on Sept 22.

Participants may also register at SCCS Centre (Kuching), Mondays to Saturdays, 9am to 4pm or Somerset Hotel at No 12, Kwang Tung Road, Miri, Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 4pm or any Lea Sports Centre and Lea Centre outlets in Sarawak.

For more information on the run, contact SCCS centre at 082-686 276 or email to [email protected]