Sikh community get RM3.5 mln for temple expansion

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today presented RM3.5 million to the Sarawak Sikh Temple Association for its expansion project.

The Satok assemblyman said the grant is meant for the association to expand its existing building located at Jalan Masjid here to benefit the Sikh community in particular.

“We have isolated the land (adjacent to the temple) to the Sikh community to extend your building and provide all facilities to the community including a library for education.

“This will benefit not just the Sikh community but society at large,” he said when launching the ‘Get Together With The Sikh Community and Vaisakhi 2019’ at the Sikh Temple here.

On hand to receive the cheque was Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.

Earlier, Dr Kalwinder said the design for the new building had been completed.

“It encompasses a floor for the Punjabi school, a multipurpose hall, a library, residential rooms and other amenities for the congregation and community,” he added.

Among those present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) Sarawak director Datuk Dr Ngenang Jangu.