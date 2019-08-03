Tour bus skids off bridge, three injured

SEPANG: A tour bus skidded off a bridge at KM0.6 Jalan Salak Tinggi-Nilai here at about 6.40 am today.

However, the 40-year-old driver, and two passengers on board, one of whom was the driver’s wife, sustained only minor injuries, said Sepang police chief ACP Abdul Aziz Ali.

“The bus hit a safety rail on the left before skidding and plunging down from the bridge. It fell 10 metres and landed by the side of the large drain below,” he said.

The wife’s age was 30 while the other passenger, a male, 23.

The victims were sent to the Putrajaya Hospital.

The bus was believed to be heading to Nilai from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS), Kuala Lumpur. – Bernama