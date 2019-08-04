Borneo Post Online

Borneo Post with the expert help of Rockwills Trustee Bhd, the leading specialist in estate planning having pioneered wills and trust 24 years ago, is publishing a regular Q&A column on estate planning. It will feature questions which readers have in mind but don’t know who to ask:

Question: When making my will, is there a different treatment as to how I should deal with stocks, bonds and unit trusts? How will my executor be liaising with my remisier?

Rockwills Answer: There is no particular difference in how you should deal with stocks, bonds and unit trust in your will. You can decide to give to a sole beneficiary or multiple beneficiaries sharing them or have several layers of beneficiaries such as to your spouse first but if the spouse predecease, then to your children.

However, some unit trust investments do allow nomination to be made to give away your investments. The nomination is limited to giving to a sole beneficiary or joint beneficiaries. It does not have the flexibility of what a will can offer as mentioned above. In addition, the will can also be used as a “back-up” to the unit trust nomination that may fail in case the sole beneficiary predeceases you.

In general, your executor would have to call-in your investments by liaising with the custodian company or bank and providing the relevant documents such as the Grant of Probate. This is always subject to each company or bank’s own procedures, terms and conditions. After the Executor has successfully called-in your investments, he will have to use them to pay off your debts before distributing the balance to the beneficiaries according to your will.

Question: I would like to find out if I do not make a will and I have no next of kin, where will my assets go? What is the process? Can I leave my assets to charities to which I have no connection with?

Rockwills Answer: The law that governs estate distribution of a person who passed away without a will is the Distribution Act 1958 (applicable to Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak) and in the case of Sabah, the Intestate Succession Ordinance 1960. Under the Distribution Act 1958 (which was amended in 1997), it provides for a list of heirs who are entitled if you do not have parents, spouse and children.

This is best shown in the table below in the respective order:

1. Siblings

2. Grandparents

3. Uncle and aunties

4. Great grand parents

5. Great uncle and aunts

6. Government

Whereas, under the Intestate Succession Ordinance 1960, the heirs who are entitled are as follows in the respective order:

1. Siblings

2. Grandparents

3. Uncle and aunties

4. Government

The process involved in distributing of your assets could be quite complex and lengthy if you do not have a will. Firstly, an administrator would need to be appointed in order to obtain a Letter of Administration to start the distribution of your estate.

It starts from paying off your debts after which the balance shall be distributed the beneficiaries according to the table above. However the biggest question in your case is who shall be your administrator. Assuming your siblings are to inherit your estate, one among them must be chosen by unanimous consent of others.

Then he must be able to find two person to provide administrative bond (sureties). Things would be much less cumbersome for the executor and your family members (if you have a will). By writing a will, you could choose your Executor who is willing to carry out your wishes without the need for an administrator.

In case you do not have any candidate, you can always appoint an independent and unbiased licensed trust corporation such as Rockwills Trustee Berhad to act as your executor. Moreover, you can specifically name any charity you wish in your Will who can benefit regardless of their connection with you. Last but not least, you should consider planning for yourself above all, since you have no next of kin.

Set up a trust to take care of yourself in case anything untoward happens to you such as comatose or critical illness. Do consult an Estate Planner for better planning, not only to achieve your estate planning objective, but also for your own wellbeing.

This Q&A Column in published as a joint public service and educational initiative with Rockwills Trustee Bhd. Please email your questions related to Estate Planning to [email protected] or Rockwills’ training and business development senior manager Sam Chan ([email protected]).