Abdul Karim upset over new sugar, departure taxes

SIBU: The imposition of the departure tax and sugar tax irks as it shows that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is going back on its promises of a better life and lower cost of living.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that Malaysians are taken for a ride by this new government whose promises have turned out to be mere empty promises.

He was referring to the Departure Tax to be imposed from Sept 1 and the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) statement that the sugar tax can reduce obesity.

Putrajaya had announced that anyone who flies out from Malaysia will have to pay tax in the form of a departure levy ranging from RM8 to RM150 from Sept 1.

A MoF statement on Friday mentioned that imposing a tax on sweetened beverages could prompt consumers to choose drinks with less sugar content, thus reducing the government’s burden in treating obesity and related conditions.

In response, Abdul Karim said: “I woke up today (Saturday) and first paper I read was BP. It saddens me when I read two articles … Departure Tax to be imposed on Sept 1, 2019, and MoF saying Sugar Tax can reduce obesity.

“I got pissed off reading these two articles as I feel Malaysians have been cheated by the new Malaysian government and especially the Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng.”

The Asajaya assemblyman recalled that before the 14th General Election there were promises of a better life for Malaysians, GST to be removed as it was a big burden to Malaysians, among others.

“After the election, those promises of a better life, less cost of living have become mere empty promises. The new PH government seems trying to squeeze the last sen from every Malaysian, and I believe it is not going to end just there,” he said.

Abdul Karim reckoned that the Sugar Tax will have a spiral effect on many goods and drinks that contain sugar.

Spinning the issue by telling Malaysian consumers that Sugar Tax could reduce obesity, he said, is a stupid way of consoling angry Malaysians, pointing out that a tax is a tax.

“If you want to stay slim and trim, exercise, have a good lifestyle, not by pinching on consumers’ pocket!”

He also felt that Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen is not helping at all.

The prices of goods seem to be spiralling up, Abdul Karim said.