Chong: DAP S’wak to propose making teaching of Jawi script optional for Chinese schools in S’wak

KUCHING: Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak will propose to the federal cabinet next week to make the teaching of Jawi script optional for Chinese schools in Sarawak.

Its chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said they had taken note of the majority of voices among Sarawakians, particularly the Chinese community on their objection to the new policy.

“We DAP Sarawak will convey the majority Sarawakians’ views to the cabinet on this issue,” he told a press conference held at DAP headquarters here today.

Chong, who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman, pointed out that it might be the good intent of the Ministry of Education to introduce Jawi script as part of the new syllabus to promote better understanding among school children of difference races in the country.

However, he opined that there is too much distrust among Sarawakians towards policies formulated in Putrajaya.

“Such distrust was reinforced again and again during the 55 years of Barisan Nasional government. Though major reforms and initiatives have been set in place by the PH government since it formed the federal government in May last year, it is still too short a time to rebuild the trust and confidence of Sarawakians towards the federal government.

“As such, the implementation of the art of writing Jawi script in Chinese schools’ Bahasa Melayu syllabus is viewed by the majority Sarawakians especially the Chinese community with suspicion, objection and resentment, and thus not appropriate for implementation at present moment,” said the Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman.

According to Chong, it has always been the policy of DAP that Sarawak should have autonomy in education including the drafting in syllabus in schools, building of schools as well as employment and management of teachers.

“Though our proposal for autonomy in education was rejected by the GPS government, it is still the DAP’s agenda should we capture state power,” he said.

At present, he said DAP should bring forth to the cabinet the voices of Sarawakians.

“We shall propose that, in accordance with the autonomy principle, special arrangement be made for Chinese schools in Sarawak, that the teaching of Jawi script be made optional for Chinese schools in Sarawak,” he added.

Also present were Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and Sim Kiat Leng, special assistant to Chong.

Of late, the Ministry of Education has announced its plan to implement the art of writing Jawi script for primary school pupils.

The syllabus will start next year as part of the Year 4 Bahasa Melayu subject, although it is learnt that students will not be tested on their skill in writing khat.