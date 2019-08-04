CM to engineers: Stay up-to-date with latest skills, technology

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on engineers in the state to stay up-to-date with the latest skills and technology to keep in line with the state government’s development plans.

He said that the bulk of Budget 2019 had been allocated for development expenditures and therefore, a lot of engineering skills would be needed.

“This isn’t just for civil engineering or electrical engineering but also other disciplines which include automotive, as there is a need to improve our public transport. The technology of engineering skills needs to be upgraded with the changing times and technology.

“Another aspect that is important is, of course, the digital aspect. One of the proposed public transport projects is the Light Rapid Transit (LRT), which we are looking at adopting new technology which uses digital devices to ‘read’ the tracks. Therefore, the engineering fraternity needs to adopt these digital devices in whatever it is that you do,” Abang Johari said.

He made this call in his keynote address at the Institution of Engineers Malaysia Sarawak Branch (IEM Sarawak) annual dinner yesterday, where he revealed that he had thought of adopting the new technology, known as Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system, after a work visit to Nanchang, China.

He also cited seismic data as an area which could benefit from digitalisation, specifically in the use of Big Data.

“For seismic studies, all you need is Big Data and you would match that data with one sampling of the ground. Then you will know that the deposit underground is oil and gas; you don’t need a detailed study on seismic data but you need Big Data.

“This is why the state government is moving towards the digital economy and using devices, including Big Data, as part of the development process. Keep in mind that Sarawak is very big and thus we need to adopt the right technology to keep up,” Abang Johari stated.

Additionally, he also divulged that he would discuss with Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, who is also Infrastructure Development Minister, on increasing multiplying factors rates.

“We will discuss it to be reviewed upward. I believe that with such improvement, the engineering fraternity will be able to implement projects efficiently and most importantly, with integrity and professionalism,” Abang Johari stated.

Another matter that he wholly supported was IEM and IEM Sarawak’s policy of trying to get the younger generation interested in the field of engineering, as it was in line with the state government’s own efforts in promoting the interest of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the younger generation.

“Yayasan Sarawak has given scholarships for those who are taking engineering as their field of study, and we are also working to get out students attracted to STEM subjects under our STEM policy. I hope this will enable engineers to assist the young engineers, and have enough engineers for our future,” Abang Johari added.

During the annual dinner, Abang Johari also launched the IEM Sarawak Engineering Week, where he was accompanied by Masing, IEM president David Lai and IEM Sarawak chairman Haidel Heli.