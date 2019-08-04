Favourite recreation spot Bulatan Park now an eyesore

MIRI: The Bulatan Park used to be a favourite recreation destination for people here and was also a tourist attraction.

Sadly, poor maintenance and neglect has robbed the park of its beauty and it is now an eyesore and few people go there for walks or run these days.

Yong, one of the few locals who still frequent the park claimed that the contractors had no sense of responsibility and those responsible for maintaining the park seemed to have not visited it for a long time.

“They do not seem to be aware of the situation,” he sighed with disappointment.

Yong lamented that the pond which used to be clean is now stagnant as rainwater was not able to provide sufficient water for the fish and turtles to survive and the fountain no longer works.

“There is also accumulation of dirt, sand and full of dry leaves, putting the pond into such a deplorable condition,” he pointed out.

Reminiscing the good old days, Yong who has been jogging at the park for the past three years looked back with sadness as he recalled the beautiful sight of the park’s fountain and clean vibrant pond .

“But for now, the sprinkler has become an antique. We hope the fountain here can be improved, and the pond has to be cleaned. Since the pond has not enough rainwater, thus there is a need for an artificial water supply.”

Yong noted that the receding water level resulting from the current dry season exposes more damage to the pond’s walls.

“You can see holes on the walls and wire mesh scattered around it, which is very unsightly.

“I have lodged complaints via Talikhidmat several times, but no action has been taken. This problem was also raised to the people’s representative and the Miri City Council prior to the state election two years ago,” he disclosed.

Yong said the attitude of some irresponsible visitors throwing rubbish into the pond compounded the situation.