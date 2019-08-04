Girl killed, mother injured after car ran over them

KAPIT: An accident at the night market here on Friday evening claimed the life of a seven-year-old girl, and injured two other people.

The girl and her mother were shopping at the night market when a car ran over them, trapping the girl underneath the vehicle while her mother escaped with fractures.

Another individual, a 40-year-old lorry driver, was also injured.

It is said that the car driver, a 28-year-old woman from Baleh, had wanted to park near the market but instead of applying the brakes, she had pressed the accelerator – resulting in the car ‘ploughing’ into those in its path.

The girl was rushed to Kapit Hospital, but succumbed to her injuries around 3am the next day.

Police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, it is reported that six deaths had occurred here in the period from July 28 to Aug 3.

They happened in a log pond, a timber concession area, in the jungle during a hunting trip, and on the roads.