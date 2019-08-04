Nothing beats breastfeeding in ensuring child’s healthy growth — Campaigner

SIBU: Breast milk remains the best food for infants in that it provides the complete nutrition throughout the first six months of a child’s life.

In reiterating this point, Sibu Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative Committee (SBFHIC) chairperson Dayang Normaliza Pengiran Tambi says barring special circumstances, every mother is encouraged to continue breastfeeding her child up until two years of age.

“It (breast milk) is fresh, absolutely clean and is at the perfect temperature for the baby.

“Besides that, it is easy to digest, it can avoid constipation and it also contains antibodies that help protect babies from infections and complications like diarrhoea, the common cold and even pneumonia,” she said when met at the division-level ‘Breastfeeding Week 2019’ at Star Mega Mall here yesterday.

The event was jointly run by Sibu Hospital and Sibu Division Health Department, supported by Sibu Women Breastfeeding Support Group and the Sibu branch of Sarawak Nursing Professional Association.

The World Breastfeeding Week, running from Aug 1 to 7, was established 20 years ago by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding.

Adding on, Dayang Normaliza said breastfeeding could do more than just reducing the family household expenses by cutting down the need to purchase milk formula.

“Breastfeeding burns extra calories – thus, it can help mothers to become slim and beautiful again.

“But most important of all, it tightens the bond between the mother and the child,” she pointed out.

According to her, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) have initiated the ‘Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative’ (BFHI) as a way to ensure that newborn babies would have a great, healthy start in life.

Meanwhile, Sibu Hospital Director Dr Ngian Hie Ung observed that the level of understanding regarding breastfeeding among the people here was ‘quite low’.

“We hope that this campaign could raise awareness of the practice of breastfeeding.

“It is also hoped that more mothers would breastfeed their babies.”

For the local folk, especially women, who wish to know more about breastfeeding, contact the Women Support Group members Christina Wong via 016-888 1020, Esther Lampong (012-898 4438), Nazatusyima Bujang (019-817 2203), Saemah Hamidon (0111-529 6459) or Mastura Saibon (019-819 5466).