Nurse, operations manager in Miri latest to fall victim to loan scam

MIRI: A nurse and an operations manager here suffered RM9,060 and RM600 losses respectively after they fell victim to a loan scam between Aug 1 and Aug 3.

State Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah in a statement today, said the 26-year-old nurse became a victim of the scam when she came across a loan advertisement in the social media on Aug 1.

Upon seeing the advertisement, she became interested to apply for the loan amounting to RM28,000.

“The suspect then told the victim to make payment to process her loan application before it is being approved.

“The victim who was convinced by the suspect then made two transfers to two accounts belonging to the suspect,” said Mustafa Kamal.

He said the victim first transferred RM1,000 and later another RM8,060 to suspect’s account.

Mustafa Kamal said the victim only realised she had been cheated when the suspect asked her to pay another RM4,000 to which the victim refused.

In the second case, Mustafa Kamal said the 45-year-old operations manager received a WhatsApp message on July 29 offering loan to him.

“The victim became interested to loan RM40,000. The suspect then asked the victim to pay RM600 as processing fee,” said Mustafa Kamal.

On Aug 2, the victim asked his wife to pay the RM600 to the suspect’s account.

“On Aug 3, the victim received a message from an unknown number asking him to bank-in another RM1,280 as insurance. This prompted the victim to suspect that he could have fell victim to a scam,” said Mustafa.

The suspect later lodged a police report on the incident.