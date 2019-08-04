PBB Mambong branch still exists, not fading away or extinct as rumoured, says Miro

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mambong branch is still exists and not fading away or extinct as rumoured, said Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh.

He stressed that although the branch was without a leader due to the demise of Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit on July 9, it was wrong to perceive that PBB Mambong branch no longer exist.

“PBB Mambong has existed and is existing and will continue to exist..so to say that PBB Mambong is no longer existing is incorrect because we will not allow this to happen,” Miro pointed out this when opening new PBB Mambong branch service centre at Kota Padawan yesterday.

Miro said this to dispel rumours that PBB Mambong branch, which is currently without a leader and elected representative, is facing extinction.

The late Dawos was the chairman of PBB Mambong branch and former Puncak Borneo MP.

Miro, who is PBB central deputy Youth chief, assured that PBB Mambong branch would be even stronger and would organise more activities in the area.

He said Datuk Detta Samen has been tasked to helm the service centre as the acting branch chairman with immediate effect, adding that projects applications can also be submitted to the service centre.

Miro urged party members to strengthen unity and work together to organise more programmes in the area.

“Whether the programmes are big or small, we need together to meet the people and making our presence felt,” he point out.

He also urged party members to be prepare for cyber campaign against the opposition, which he said, was becoming a new methodology in politics.

Earlier, Detta said the branch members would not want to comment on rumours about Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who quit Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), joining PBB.

“PBB Mambong is a team player, so we’ll wait for the party top leadership to make a decision,” he pointed out.

Detta, who is a lawyer by profession. also said he was disgusted to learn that a senior minister from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) component party has belittled PBB Mambong branch by saying it no longer has a strong presence in the area.

“PBB Mambong still exist, although we do not have an elected representative because there are many other elected representatives to help us,” he pointed out.

Several village chiefs from Penrissen area were also invited to the event to get them to know the ‘rebirth’ of PBB Mambong branch.