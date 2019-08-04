SM Wong Nai Siong celebrates 52nd anniversary

SIBU: Wong Nai Siong Secondary School will organise a series of activities to mark its 52nd anniversary.

Chairman of the School Board of Management Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming said singing competitions for both primary and secondary schools would be held at Kutien Caring Home in the morning of Aug 17.

He said a total of 38 pupils from 16 primary schools as well as 21 students from nine secondary schools have signed up for the competitions divided into male and female categories.

Speaking after holding the final preparatory meeting, Lau said there would be three activities to be held on Sept 17.

The first one, he said, would be a joggerthon at the school followed by the opening ceremony of the school’s newly completed sport field.

The anniversary dinner is scheduled for that evening at RH Hotel, the programme of which the inauguration of the directors of the school board of management and a fund-raising to raise the targeted sum of RM250,000.

Lau said the school has made it a point to celebrate its anniversary every year since it was first held two years ago to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The purpose, he said, is to bring the school closer to the Chinese community as well as to solidify the unity among the school directors, staff, students, parents as well as former students.

He said that the school has cultivated a good next generation by improving the quality of education the school is providing.

“Our school has always placed great emphasis on upgrading its hardware and software facilities so as to make it an excellent institution of learning,” Lau enthused.