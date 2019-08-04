STAR eyeing to contest in Miri, Sibu and Bintulu in coming state election

MIRI: State Reform Party (STAR) is eyeing to contest in three seats in Miri namely Senadin, Piasau and Pujut in the coming state election, party president Lina Soo announced today.

Besides, that, Soo said the party is also eyeing to contest in two seats in Bintulu namely Tanjung Batu and Kidurong and three seats in Sibu namely Pelawan, Bukit Assek and Nangka.

According to her, they were in the midst of gathering grassroots feedback and the details of the candidates would be sorted out soon.

“The candidates could be male or female, young or old, and it does not matter whether they are highly educated or not, the heart and passion and more importantly, the spirit of nationalism, to serve the people need to be there,” said Soo during a press conference, here today.

Soo also said that STAR would be supporting former Pujut assemblyman Fong Pau Teck to contest in the Pujut seat in the coming state election.

“STAR have seen Fong working on the ground. During his time as YB, he worked very hard and now that he is not, he still works very hard, continuing to serve the rakyat.

“In fact, this is what politician should do. Politicians are here to serve whilst political party is here for long term, not just for one election. Thus, whatever platform he will use to contest (in election), will be announce later.”

Meanwhile, STAR secretary-general, Simon Tiong Ung Tung said that it was crucial for political parties in Sarawak to work together towards achieving a strong Sarawak, to fight against the political parties from Malaya.

“We are always willing to work with other parties, NGOs, and even activist as long as we could achieve our objective of protecting Sarawak.”

Also present were STAR vice president Hugh Lawrence Zehnder, STAR assistant secretary Patrick Teo, Fong Pau Teck, as well as its members.