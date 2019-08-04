Subsidised fertilizers for hill paddy farmers

KOTA KINABALU: Hill paddy farmers can expect to receive subsidised fertilizer from the National Farmers Organization (NAFAS) soon.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Dr Daud Yusof said the tender process (to supply) the fertilizer was being done at the moment.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the Star Vendors – Sabah Mega Fest 2019 at the Sabah Trade Centre in Likas yesterday, Daud expressed hope that the process could be completed within the next two months.

He said this when asked about the subsidized fertilizers from Nafas which Sabah paddy farmers had yet to receive.

Daud said that at the moment the fertilizers were only for hill paddy farmers.

“We have identified the recipients. We are now discussing the distribution method which I hope can be implemented as soon as possible so that can increase padi production in Sabah,” he said.

Star Vendors, a gathering of popular Malaysian made brands that are not found in Sabah, is making its debut here this weekend.

According to Star Vendors CEO Ifa Raziah, 90 per cent of the entrepreneurs taking part in the two-day event are from Peninsular Malaysia while the remaining 10 per cent are Sabahans.

“This is the first time we are doing this in Sabah and we hope to be able to create a huge impact. By bringing the 110 vendors of popular brands in Peninsular Malaysia here, we hope they will be able to expand their business to Sabah.

“I have advised them to look for agents or stockists in the state. That is what I really want to see and I also want to see entrepreneurs from Sabah becoming part of Star Vendors participants,” she said when met by reporters after the opening of the event yesterday.

Ifa also said that Star Vendors would be organising its mega fest in 10 locations next year and Sabah was included in the list.

Meanwhile, Daud said that it was a good effort by Star Vendor as it is a platform for the promotion of Malaysian-made products.

“I thank the organiser for bringing the artists and the entrepreneurs to Sabahans and I urge all in Sabah to support the program which has potential for future development,” he said.

He added that the state government welcomed efforts by NGOs to develop its economy as it would help to attract investors back to Sabah.