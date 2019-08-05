1,339 families affected by floods last year receive ‘wang ehsan’ from federal govt

KUCHING: A total of 1,339 families who were affected by the floods in Sarawak last year received “wang ehsan” (compassionate payment) totalling RM 669,500 from the federal government today.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Council, most of this compassionate payment sum went to flood victims from 612 families in Debak, Betong.

A sum of RM306,000 was disbursed which saw every affected family in Debak receiving RM500.

The presentation of the compassionate payment were held at Dewan Perpaduan Debak in Betong.

Present to disburse the compassionate payment was Betong District officer Sofhi Jebal while Debak sub-district officer Nazari Bujang, Sarawak Disaster Management Council secretariat head Major Ismail Mahedin and Betong JPBN secretariat head Capt Husman Harto were among those witnessing the presentation.

Sarawak Disaster Management Council said all monsoon season flood victims who were affected last year received their assistance this year.

“This financial assistance is one of the federal government efforts to assist the victims of flood throughout the nation,” said JPBN.

Sarawak JPBN explained the compassionate payment is not a compensation but just a token, adding that standard operating procedure, terms and conditions apply in the disbursement of the allocation.