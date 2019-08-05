7,000 early risers attend MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day

KOTA KINABALU: MILO’s Malaysia Breakfast Day 2019 drew in 7, 000 early risers despite the rainy weather at Padang Merdeka here yesterday.

The cross-country event here, held after five Peninsular locations in Putrajaya, Penang, Batu Pahat, Kuantan and Kota Bharu, have thus far engaged some 90,000 people to champion healthy breakfast habits and active lifestyle through an array of fun and educational activities such as the 3km MILO Breakfast Run.

Now entering its seventh consecutive year, MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day continues to emphasize the importance of giving children the right start with a healthy breakfast to help them stay energized to take on the day.

It helps to create awareness among parents that their children’s day is bigger than they realize.

From rising early in the morning to catching the school bus and staying focused in the classroom, to staying back for extracurricular activities, attending extra classes, enjoying their favorite sports and doing their revision in the evening, a child’s day is filled to the brim.

“MILO Breakfast Day is in line with our purpose to create an active and healthy Malaysia,” said MILO, Nestle Products Sdn Bhd consumer marketing manager Maria Murni Nur Azmi.

“This is our fourth year in Kota Kinabalu and we are excited to bring it back for the folks here to appreciate the importance of a wholesome and balanced breakfast in providing the energy to carry the day, while encouraging an active lifestyle through the various physical activities during this event,” she added.

Nutrition remains at the heart of MILO and to this end, it stays committed to providing healthy, nutritious offerings to its consumers.

A must-have breakfast beverage for generations of Malaysians, MILO contains the natural goodness of milk, malt and cocoa with essential vitamins and minerals that help to release energy efficiently form the food that you eat.

A healthy breakfast paired with MILO helps to meet your daily energy requirements to stay active and take on the day.

“A healthy breakfast goes a long way. Breakfast replenishes your body with energy and essential nutrients after a night’s rest, thus giving your energy level a boost to kickstart an active day,” said Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad Group corporate nutrition manager Wong Mei Ching.

“It provides about 25% of your daily energy needs. For children, this means better focus and concentration to help them perform better in school,” she added.

While time, or the lack of it, is a common problem for parents to prepare breakfast or their children, the following recommendations can be useful.

“Plan the breakfast menu with your children the night before so that they look forward to their morning, thus reducing the change of skipping breakfast,” said Wong.

“For ideas to make your breakfast wholesome, look no further than the Malaysian Healthy Plate Model based on the Quarter-Quarter-Half concept to ensure that your meal portion is appropriate and packed with all the essential nutrients.

“Wholesome eating is about applying balance, moderation and variety to the food choices you make and breakfast is a good place to start,” she added.

In its continuous effort to foster healthy behaviors among its consumers, MILO is partnering with Malaysian Dietitians Association (MDA) for the MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day 2019 Campaigns.

MDA offered body mass index (BMI) checks and ‘Ask Dietitian’ consultations on diet and disease-related matter to the participants during the event.

Meanwhile, a creative breakfast session led by Chef Muluk demonstrated creative ways for anyone, even children, to spruce up a healthy breakfast.

To offer wholesome, nutritious breakfasts to as many families in Malaysia, MILO also continues its partnership with the Food Aid Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds raised from the MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day fun run will go towards advancing the Food Aid Foundation’s mission to bring healthy breakfast options to the table in underprivileged households nationwide.

MILO Aktif Negaraku, the movement to encourage Malaysians to lead active lifestyles that is gaining momentum this year, also featured prominently at MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day.

In addition to the 3km fun run, participants took part in activities designed to encourage them to stay active, such as Zumba, arcade basketball, target football and 3vs3 futsal tournament.

In its bid to create healthier and happier communities through sustainable solutions, MILO took one step further this year to educate participants of MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day on the importance of recycling and its positive impact on the environment.

MILO Malaysia Breakfast Day 2019 will be making its seventh and final stop in Kuching on August 25.

For further information, visit www.milo.com.my.