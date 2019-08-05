985 ex-Umno members join PKR

TUARAN: Some 985 ex-Umno members from 28 sub-branches of PKR Tuaran Branch officially joined the party on Sunday.

State PKR Chief Datuk Christina Liew received the membership registration forms from PKR Tuaran Branch Head, Dausil Kundayong and Organising Chairman Abdul Ali Hj Madtair at a handing-over ceremony cum formation of sub-branches held at the residence of Hj Madtair Hj Abas at Kampung Kindu here.

Welcoming the new party members, Liew said the continuing formation of sub-branches is one avenue towards increasing membership in the Tuaran branch.

“The fact that you choose PKR and support its political struggle is a clear indication that the party is still strong and relevant in the country. It has the trust of the Malaysian rakyat to continue leading the nation and safeguarding the people’s rights and interests,” she told the newcomers.

Liew urged the Tuaran Branch leadership to adopt the principles of sincerity, trustworthiness and responsibility, and practise the concept of openness and tolerance in running the branch.

Among those who witnessed the ceremony were Political Secretary to Deputy Prime Minister, Dato’ Haji Romli Ishak, PKR State Leadership Council Organising Secretary, Sazalye Donol Abdullah, Semporna Branch Head Mohd Amin Abdul Mem who is also Chairman of the Sabah Parks Board of Trustees, PKR Tuaran Branch Deputy Chief, Chrisnadia Sinam and Liew’s Political Secretary, Vivien Lee.

Meanwhile, Romli conveyed Datuk Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail’s good wishes to the people. He commended Liew for leading the PKR State Leadership Council in signing the pledge of loyalty and full support for Party President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Abdul Ali, a teacher, who spearheaded the formation of sub-branches to strengthen the Tuaran Branch, said the new members joined PKR in pursuit of positive changes.