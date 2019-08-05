Analysts less optimistic on CIMB’s loan growth target in 2019

KUCHING: Analysts are generally less optimistic on CIMB Group Holdings Bhd (CIMB) maintaining its loan growth target of six per cent in 2019. They foresee a modest outlook for the group.

Following a pre-close period briefing with management, Affin Hwang Capital expected CIMB’s upcoming second quarter of 2019 (2Q19) results to see some non-recurring adjustments.

These included Malaysian Financial Reporting Standards (MFRS) 9 ‘expected-credit-loss’ (ECL) writebacks, a corresponding adjustment to the effective interest rate, hence impacting negatively the net interest income line (related to the MFRS 9 model enhancement) and a one-off disposal gain of approximately RM200 million related to the proposed business transfer of the Malaysian stockbroking business to Jupiter Securities.

“Overall, the impact of these adjustments will have a net positive impact on the group,” Affin Hwang Capital said.

“CIMB’s management maintains its six per cent loan growth target in 2019, though we are a little less optimistic due to expectations of a moderating economic outlook.

“Positively, a potential ramp-up of CIMB Niaga’s loanbook could help the group achieve this target through participation in syndicated loans.”

The research firm noted that as at 1Q19, CIMB saw a year-to-date loan growth of 1.3 per cent, underpinned primarily by the group’s consumer banking, up 1.6 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q), and commercial banking (up 1.4 per cent q-o-q) operations.

“Given the relatively subdued capital market outlook for the second half of 2019 (2H19) (though the deal pipeline remains healthy), we believe that fee income growth will remain modest.

“CIMB has also indicated that fee income growth in 2Q19 has also been slow and it has not seen a robust pick-up in demand for structured products either.”

According to Affin Hwang Capital, management also indicated that it maintains its expectation of a five to 10 basis points (bps) compression in the net interest margin (NIM) in 2019 (vis-a-vis 2018’s 2.5 per cent), largely underpinned by softer net-interest-income (NII) generation at CIMB Niaga as a result of potential funding pressure in 2H19.

“CIMB Niaga’s potential participation in lower-yielding syndication loans in Indonesia and any potential benchmark rate cuts could further lower the group’s overall NIM.”

Meanwhile, the research firm also noted management indicated that should the CET-1 ratio rise above 13 per cent (12.8 per cent as at March 2019), the group’s dividend reinvestment scheme may be reviewed, potentially with a higher cash portion for shareholders.