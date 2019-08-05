Bersatu against ‘going to war’ in election

KUCHING: Pakatan Harapan component party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Sarawak prefers a gentleman’s game rather than a ‘war’ against Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the coming state election.

Its interim secretary Jaziri Alkaf Suffian said election war is unhealthy as the campaigns could degenerate in mudslinging and personal attacks instead of addressing genuine issues.

“To say going to war does not reflect mature politics. We should see the coming 12th State Election as an opportunity to champion the voice of the people.

“Make this 12th State Election be a gentleman’s game. The best man wins,” said Jaziri.

Jaziri said he admired the leadership of the previous chief minister chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem (Tok Nan) who is friendly even to those from different parties and political ideologies.

“Isn’t this better than asking to go to war? I salute this principle of the late Tok Nan,” he said.

He also claimed Bersatu upholds unity, peace and a progressive multiracial society instead of creating divisions or hatred among the people .

“As responsible citizens and matured politicians we have to be careful in our words especially in social media,” he added.

Jaziri was responding to news reports quoting Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg as saying that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready for an all-out “war” with Pakatan Harapan PH in the coming state election,

“If they want war, then we will go all out to face them,” said Abang Johari who is also GPS chairman said in his speech during the swearing in of 750 councillors on Wednesday in Kuching.