Boy drowns, another missing

KOTA KINABALU: A 12-year-old boy drowned while swimming in Padas River in Beaufort on Saturday morning.

The incident which claimed the life of Ivan Firdaus Bin Mokhtar, occurred about 10am not far from his family’s residence in Kampung Bengkalak, Beaufort District Police Chief DSP Azmir B. Abdul Razak said.

Ivan, a Primary Six pupil of SK Bengkalak Beaufort had gone to the river bank with a younger sibling and their father about 9.50am to turn on the water pump which supplies water to their house.

After turning on the pump, the father returned to the house located about 80 metres from the river bank but the siblings decided to stay back and went for a swim.

A short while later Ivan’s eight-year-old brother Izat Rhizky saw him struggling in the river before sinking below the water surface.

Izat immediately ran home to alert their father of what had happened.

A search and rescue operation was launched by the district’s fire and rescue services department with the assistance of villagers.

They recovered Ivan’s lifeless body about 12.10pm and it was taken to the Beaufort Hospital. A post-mortem was conducted the same day and revealed that drowning was the cause of Ivan’s death.

In Labuan, a 16-year-old boy is feared drowned after falling into the sea near the old fishing jetty yesterday morning.

The teenager from Jalan Kolam here has been identified as Mohd Hilmi Hamizan Ahmad, a fourth former at SMK Labuan.

A Labuan Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the department was alerted about the incident at 11 am.

“It is believed that the boy slipped and fell into the sea while fishing with a friend.

“As of 7 pm, the boy has yet to be found and the search and rescue mission is still ongoing,” the spokesman added.