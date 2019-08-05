China firm inks bird’s nest industry agreements with Sabah companies

SANDAKAN: The uniqueness and beauty of the tropical rainforest, biodiversity and wildlife in Sabah has made the state a top destination for investors from China to invest in the swiftlet bird’s nest industry.

An investor from China cum founder of Guang Xi Yan Xun Investors Consultation Company, Lu Lina, said that Sabah is the top destination for bird’s nest industry for investors from China.

She said her company and other investors from China are attracted to Sabah’s richness in natural flora and fauna, and Sabah’s effort to rehabilitate endangered wildlife animals.

“A lot of our peers want to know why our company comes to Sabah to invest in the bird’s nest industry. They all must be thinking that it is all about the income, but it is not. Our company is keen to invest in the bird’s nest industry in Sabah, particularly Sandakan, because we are amazed by the uniqueness and beauty of its nature, with its green tropical rainforest and wildlife animals,” she said.

Lu also said that the sustainable tropical rainforest management done in Sabah is one of the reasons she chose Sabah for her company’s investment.

“With our interest in Sabah, Yan Xun Company has decided to invest in the building of more birdhouses (swiftlet house farming) here. Wild swiftlets that live freely would have a place to nest. The construction of these birdhouses could provide a better breeding place for the next generation, and at the same time the company and the locals who are involved in the construction of the birdhouses would generate profits,” she said.

Lu said that the traditional Chinese customs that are practised over the years believe in opening doors for one another for all parties to benefit from.

“We believe that our effort to invest and build birdhouses would boost the local community’s economy by collaborating with the landowners and maintaining the swiftlets’ natural habitat in which the management would wait until the swiftlets leave their nests before harvesting. Therefore, bird’s nests collected from the birdhouses are environmentally friendly, natural, and have higher quality,” she said during the signing ceremony of Sabah Birdhouse Building Agreement by AMG Advance Profitable Sdn Bhd with AMG Advance Profitable Enterprise Sandakan and Community Company Group (China-Sabah Malaysia) at Four Points Hotel here on Saturday night.

Lu signed the agreement with the chief executive officer of AMG Profitable Sdn Bhd, Albert Yeoh, witnessed by Sekong community development leader, Yusof Ammoh Sulaiman, who was represented guest of honour, Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department cum Sekong assemblyman Arifin Asgali.

Also present at the ceremony were Veterinary Service Department director Dr Peter A. K. Lee; Sandakan Wildlife Department head Hussein Muin; Veterinary Service Department Sandakan head Dr Teddy Marshall Denis and Veterinary Service Department swiftlet industry officer Jobit Sulangi.

Yeoh also signed a swiftlet house farming agreement with two investors and AMG Profitable Enterprise Sandakan Sabah CEO, Shamsudin Chinu.

Lu commended AMG Advance Profitable for handling the swiftlet house farming professionally and in accordance with her company’s needs and development concept.

“Our trust and collaboration with AMG is based on the company’s years of experience in the industry, and also the company’s well-known image of being professional, responsible and honest. Our companies also share the same development philosophy, management style, and culture. Yan Xun Company has decided to collaborate with AMG, to develop and protect the tropical rainforest, and maintain the ecological sources that are well preserved in Sabah,” she explained.

She also said that her company is keen to maintain the concept of environmental protection in the future.

Meanwhile, Lu said that she guarantees that the Yan Xun Company will pay attention to the safety of investors or shareholders who are involved in the construction of the birdhouses.

“We will gather a team of Malaysia’s swiftlet farm management team and another team to manage domestic investment to fully control the process of birdhouses building from the beginning,” she added.