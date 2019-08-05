Costsaver launches 2020 itineraries

KUCHING: Costsaver, touted as the fastest growing brand in the guided travel category, has launched its 2020 itineraries comprising 18 trips that are set to showcase the beauty, culture and diversity of the US, Canada and the Latin America.

Each trip offers travellers an unbeatable value – imagine a panoramic adventure on the Canadian Rockies from US$137 per day, or an intoxicating jaunt across South America covering its famous

beaches, thundering falls and pulsating cities for US$153 per day.

These trips come with the essential holiday inclusions – from itinerary planning to transportation, accommodation and meals, with the South American trips to include internal flights.

According to Costsaver and Trafalgar president Mae Cheah, each tour is carefully crafted and travellers would appreciate the flexibility offered by Costsaver’s ‘Essentials by Us, Tailored by You’ proposition.

“We believe lasting travel memories don’t have to cost the Earth. Our guests are free to discover all the ‘must-see’s’ and main sites of each destination without any hassle in the world, with our experienced travel directors who will take care of all the logistics,” said Mae in a statement.

Some of the itineraries for the US, Canada and Latin America in 2020 include a panoramic 12-day Canadian Rockies trip, the Canyon County Showcase in the US, and a 15-day trip across South America.

Those keen on going on an adventure are advised to book before Aug 16 to enjoy the best savings.

Costsaver now offers over 60 trips across Europe, Britain, as well as North and South Americas.

With a ready-to-go rate, one can be assured that the one for the trip booked would

the best price that it would ever be.

Moreover, travel as a group of five people or more and get some additional savings; young travellers aged between five and 17, could get up to 10-per cent off on many trips.

Costsaver’s sister brand, Trafalgar, also offers a wide range of options for over 230 worldwide trips – complete with pre-sale prices for 2020.

For more information, visit www.holidaytours.com.my/trafalgar or talk to Holiday Tours, Trafalgar’s official retailer in Malaysia by calling 03-6286 6220.