ECRL: Avalanche of benefits for contractors and locals

KUALA LUMPUR: Last month’s ceremony to relaunch the RM44 billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) was greeted by cheers and sigh of relief especially among contractors and local communities clearly excited with the expected avalanche of benefits from the massive project.

The ECRL project will drive many benefits, creating a positive impact to those living near the rail line namely the three East Coast states of Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang as well as Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, and the Federal Territory of Putrajaya.

Many are taking a peek at the numerous opportunities that could be leveraged from the large-scale project which is expected to be ready by December 2026, especially in driving economic development and spurring high impact sectors of logistics, trade and tourism.

ECRL, as predicted by many, could become a game-changer to advance Malaysia’s economic and social development ambitions.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the upgraded ECRL project now encompasses 640 kilometres route with 417 kilometres or 65.2 per cent due to a revise of alignment from Kota Bharu to Dungun known as Section A and the whole new range entire from Mentakab to Port Klang known as Section C.

“The ECRL line from Dungun to Mentakab, known as Section B at 223 kilometres, is 34.8 per cent of the total ECRL range, which is not affected by any changes,’ he said after the recent ECRL relaunch at the Dungun tunnel site, Terengganu.

The national rail project according to him is a catalyst to spur development in the east coast states and across the Titiwangsa mountain range, spurring new industrial hubs that will offer plenty of jobs to locals, kick up commerce and trade as well as boosting tourism.

His statement was echoed by the deputy president of the Terengganu Malay Contractors Association of Malaysia (PKMMT) Zamri Awang Hitam who said, the relaunch of the ECRL project will bring about positive impacts to local contractors who have been looking for opportunities to benefit from from the large-scale project.

According to him the last mega-project implemented in Terengganu was the East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2), completed a few years ago.

“No other mega project was brought to the state after that. Not even small projects and this has caused many contractors to go bust,” he said, adding that 40 per cent quota dedicated to local contractors for the project would help local contractors to recover from hardship.

The construction of ECRL has been delayed since July last year when the Pakatan Harapan government, fresh from a stunning election victory, seek to renegotiate with China and the project’s main contractor, China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC) especially regarding the project’s exorbitant cost and aspects of its implementation.

Months of difficult negotiations bore fruits when the government succeeded in lowering the ECRL’s cost from RM65.5 billion when it was signed by the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government to RM44 billion, for a whopping RM21.5 billion in saving.

The project now starts from Kota Bahru via Mentakab, Jelebu, Kuala Kelawang, Bangi / Kajang, Putrajaya and ends at Port Klang for 640km route against 688km as originally planned.

Terengganu will have six stations, namely Kampung Raja, Kuala Terengganu, Pengkalan Berangan, Dungun, Kemasik and Chukai, which include four passenger stations and two passenger and cargo combined stations. — Bernama