Five motorcycle frames found in river at Telaga Air

KUCHING: Five motorcycle frames of different brands were found during an operation carried out in the river near Jalan Akses FAC, Telaga Air here yesterday.

According Padawan District police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, the operation was conducted from 11am to 2pm as part their ‘Ops Lejang’ operation.

“All motorcycle frames had been brought to Padawan Police Headquarters Crime Investigation Department for further actions to be taken,” said Aildil in a statement.

Three of the motorcycle frames were found with their engine chassis number missing.

The operation was conducted by Padawan Police Headquarters Crimal Investigation Department and Marine police diver unit.