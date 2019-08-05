Greater promotion of Blue Rings Reef

LAHAD DATU: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) will intensify efforts to promote the Blue Rings Reef at Darvel Bay to attract more tourists.

Its minister, Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, said the area does not need to be developed and the effort will be aimed to attract tourists to dive here and witness the beauty of the Blue Ring Reefs.

Mohamaddin, however, said that the gazetting issue of Darvel Bay is up to the state government.

“If the federal government wants to gazette the area, discussions need to be made with the state government,” he said during a press conference after the Gala Night of Festival Sayangi Lahad Datu on Saturday.

The event was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s representative, Education and Innovation Minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob.

The reef which was discovered by a group of scuba divers including researchers from Sabah Parks on Feb 14, however, has to be first gazetted as a protected marine area before being turned into an eco-tourism product.

Mohamaddin also said that his ministry is in the midst of discussions with the district office here about setting up a sales centre or craft hub in this area.

The minister said he was informed that the area for the centre had already been identified and his ministry would look for funds to develop the project.

“This sales centre or craft hub will serve as a platform for the craft entrepreneurs to market their products and generate more income,” he said.

“I have discussed the proposal with the district officer and a site has been identified. Now we will seek an allocation to develop the handicraft hub,” he said.

In conjunction with the festival, Mohamaddin who is also Silam Member of Parliament, said Kraftangan Malaysia held a new product output lab involving textile comprising batik and soft furnishings, metal (parang), forest products, bead handicrafts from July 26 to 30 with the participation of 47 handicraft entrepreneurs in the district.

“Through this lab, the expertise of the instructors comprising entrepreneurs and designers from Kraftangan Malaysia had added value to the creation of new products and diversification of handicrafts,” he said.

During a press conference, Mohamaddin told reporters that his ministry has yet to come up with a plan for the Lahad Datu (Tungku) water coastal areas.

His ministry, he said, will look for the best plan for this area as it needs a more detailed plan due to its wide areas and also from the security point of view.

Earlier in his speech, Mohamaddin expressed his excitement with the response of the community towards the Festival Sayangi Lahad Datu.

Mohamaddin said this festival was among the programmes undertaken by his ministry to uplift the uniqueness of local community culture for tourism purposes.

He said the first festival was held in 2018 which was filled with various events and creating a great impact in term of tourism attraction and revenue for the community, state and the country.

“I would like to congratulate and thank all the parties involved in the organising of this programme which had provided benefits not only for the entrepreneurs but also the community,” he added.

The second festival, which began on August 2 and ended on Sunday had aimed to enhance local arts and culture activities and deepen the understanding and appreciation of arts among the community.