Hazier days ahead? Asean centre expects more hotspots, raises alert level

KUCHING: The Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) expects an escalation in hotspot activities and an increase in the risk of transboundary haze as it activates its Level 2 Alert for the southern Asean region.

The centre raised the Alert Level last Thursday after detecting persistent hotspot clusters in Riau and Jambi Provinces in Sumatra and Central Kalimantan.

“Moderate to dense smoke haze has been observed to emanate from the hotspot clusters, giving rise to significant accumulation of smoke haze over these areas.

“The smoke haze from hotspots in Riau and Jambi is being blown by the prevailing southerly and southeasterly winds toward the Strait of Malacca,” the centre said on its website.

Under ASMC alert system, Level 2 is activated when there are more than 150 hotspots over two consecutive days with dense smoke plumes, persistent dry weather and prevailing winds blowing towards Asean countries.

In its latest situation update issued last night, ASMC said weather over the southern Asean region remained dry with persistent hotspots with smoke haze continued to be detected in central Sumatra and Kalimantan.

“In particular, some of the smoke haze from hotspot clusters in West Kalimantan was observed to be blown towards Sarawak. With dry conditions forecast to persist, there may be further escalation of hotspot activities over the next few days,” it said

The Air Pollutant Index (API) reading for Sarawak today has generally been moderate with the Department of Environment’s ILP Miri monitoring station recording the highest reading of 74 as of 3pm.

An API reading of zero to 50 is good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and above 300 (hazardous).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department director-general Jailan Simon had said last Thursday that the dry weather and have in the country was expected to last until the middle of this week.

The highest level in ASMC’s alert system is Level 3 when there are more than 250 hotspots in two consecutive days with the same conditions mentioned in Level 2.

The last time ASMC issued a Level 3 alert was in February this year for the Mekong sub-region due to fires in Cambodia and Thailand.

Established in January 1993, ASMC was appointed to monitor and assess land and forest fires and the occurrence of transboundary smoke haze affecting the Asean region.

The countries monitored initially covered Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, and later extended in 2003 to cover the whole Asean region.

ASMC also serves as a technical member for various inter-agencies committees in Asean region, providing information related to forest fires and smoke haze.