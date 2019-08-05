Leonard: Train service to Tenom is running as usual, viral photos of alleged train accident were from 2008

KOTA KINABALU: The train service to Tenom is running as usual, said State Railway Department director Leonard Poyong.

Leonard, when contacted about photos on social media of an alleged train accident near Tenom explained that the photos were from 2008.

“The photos were from 2008 and there is no accident or disruption to the train service,” he said.

The photos have gone viral on social media, claiming that there was an accident involving a train to Tenom.

Leonard said that the photos were taken from the Facebook account of Frisco Celestial who posted them on the Sejarah North Borneo/Sabah Facebook page under the topic ‘The 2008 Tenom Train Tragedy’.

Frisco who found out about his photos being used in a viral fake news wrote on his Facebook account that he was very angry at the individual responsible.

“The person chose to download my photos and created nonsensical story out of it as if it happened yesterday. Stop the rut by giving the true story in your group,” he stressed.