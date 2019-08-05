MTC introduces new ‘3D’ slogan for industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) is reframing the ‘3D’ slogan for the country’s multibillion ringgit timber industry, one that is ‘Desirable, Deserving and Delightful’.

MTC chief executive officer (CEO) Richard Yu said timber and timber products play a vital role in the global circular economy with improved perspective in the timber industry will ensure its sustainability and robustness.

Innovation coupled with visually pleasing designs, technological advancements and branding are key elements that industry players must embrace.

“What we need is to convince ourselves. Our timber industry is not a sunset industry.

“We are in the east, so let be very objective and positive about it, we do see perhaps more prominently in the future side,” he told Bernama on the sideline of MTC 2019 Familiarisation Programme for Local Journalist to Pahang, held recently.

Elaborating further, Yu said reframing the 3D slogan would help it discover new markets, new products, new solution as well as new innovation.

“So once we have done that, we come out with product and solution that the consumer finds delightful on what we offer them, if we can do that, fortunately, we can retain this consumer because the fact anything about ‘Made in Malaysia’ products are desirable,” he said. As of May 2019, the country’s total timber export reached RM9.1 billion with increased exports seen in products such as mouldings, wooden frames and furniture.

Total export for the same corresponding period last year was RM8.9 billion.

Wooden furniture emerged as among the top contributors.

In 2018, furniture contributed about 35 per cent of the total export earnings followed by plywood at 21 per cent.

Currently, Malaysia’s biggest timber export market is Japan, followed by the United States, European countries, India and the Far East countries.

As the total timber export continues to grow, the industry has to grapple with issues like the shrinking talent pool.

MTC according to him, hoped youths have the desire to develop their career in the wood-based industry to prevent job shortage.

“MTC and other related agencies have its marketing arm in promoting better jobs to attract youths to start their career in this industry,” he said.

Echoing Yu’s opinion, the Malaysian Timber Certification Council (MTCC) CEO Yong Teng Koon said the job shortage is a perennial problem facing the industry right now, especially in the forestry sector.

“The shortage is a challenge that would have to continue unless we go for automation.

“However, this will take time for the industry to build up the capacity to full automation, yet we are far behind from other countries entering the automation side,” he said.

The industry players should also aggressively move towards producing greater value-added downstream products utilising high-value timbers.

MTC is always ready to help the timber industry promote Malaysian made products which use the finest of both local and imported timbers. — Bernama