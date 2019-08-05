Plantation owners given one month to report dog population in their premises

KUCHING: The state Disaster Management Committee has given all plantation owners one month from today to report the dog population in their premises.

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the plantation owners are required to submit reports on the number of dogs either owned by their workers or strays to their respective State Veterinary Services Department divisional office.

He announced this new strategy in the on-going fight against the rabies outbreak today after chairing a post-mortem meeting for the Fifth Phase of the Anti Rabies Operation which was held from July 31 to Aug 4 covering the Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Betong Districts.

Uggah who is Deputy Chief Minister said those plantations near the state border with Kalimantan, Indonesia must particularly comply with this directive.

“At the same time, all Immigration and Customs officers manning all state exit or entry points must ensure no dogs are being brought in from Kalimantan, Indonesia by owners or workers.

“The same directive goes to our Marine Police and other enforcement agencies providing security coverage along our coastline,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uggah said he was glad to note that the people had now realised and understood the seriousness of the threat posed by rabies.

“Even those non-governmental bodies which used to complain against the operations are less vocal now,” he added.

He disclosed that he had also received a WhatsApp message from a member of the public informing him of the presence of stray dogs in the Reservoir Park, here.

“Many too have expressed their support on the suggestion that people should stop feeding stray dogs in public places,” he said.

In all rural areas and longhouses where the latest operation had been carried out, the people and dog owners had been very co-operative in getting their dogs vaccinated.

On the operation conducted in Sri Aman, Lubok Antu and Betong districts, Uggah said a total of 832 stray dogs and 13 cats had been removed.

No issue was raised and no obstruction from dog owners, individuals or non-governmental organisation was reported following the operation, he said.

“I am very happy to note that the people in Betong too have been most co-operative towards the operation,” he said.

Uggah pointed out that Kuching would remain the main battle ground in the fight against rabies.

He said this was because although moping operation had been carried out in the district, stray dogs were still roaming around in public places like in the Reservoir Park.

On a comment in the social media suggesting that Sarawak government adopts the measures taken by the Penang government in fighting the rabies outbreak, Uggah said they were simply impractical.

“Firstly, Penang is an island. But Sarawak shares a long and porous common border with Kalimantan, Indonesia from where the disease is believed to have spread from.”

“Secondly, although the Chief Minister had ordered for all dogs to be removed, the order was rescinded on the second day after a public outcry,” Uggah said.

He also said the culture was very different in the state , especially among the native people, who reared dogs to hunt and for security reason.

On the next phase of operation, Uggah said the sixth phase would cover Sibu, Kanowit and Kapit Districts from Aug 28 to Sept 4.

This would be followed by the sixth phase from Sept 5 to 12 in Saratok, Sarikei, Meradong and Julau Districts.

Present at the meeting this morning were the State Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Dev Kumar, State Security and Enforcement Unit Director Datuk Dr Chai Khin Chung and Sarawak Veterinary Services Department Dr Adrian Susin Ambud.

Since the state government declared the Rabies epidemic in July 2017 in Sarawak the number of human fatalities is 18 and number of rabies infected areas at 63