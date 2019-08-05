PNB to strengthen its ASNB’s digital footprint

KUALA LUMPUR: Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) expected to collaborate with all its 10 banking agents to place Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) platform on their online banking platform by end of next year.

PNB according to its chief technology officer Muzaffar Othman, is in the midst of finalising with one more local financial institution to include ASNB investment into its website, before announcing it to the public later this year.

“By early next year, we hope the platform will be up and running on three to four more banks, in our efforts to make financial inclusion easier for all our current and future (ASNB) unitholders,” he told Bernama.

Playing catch up on the digital forefront, the government-linked investment company recently launched a mobile application, MyASNB, which enable unit trust investors to have direct access to their accounts as well as investing directly from their banks through FPX.

“Through our online platforms, we can monitor the investments made in real-time. This is a step forward compared to only able to monitor manually at banks,” he said.

Since starting its digitalisation efforts in 2016, Muzaffar said the investment body has seen a 200 per cent surge in transaction year-on-year.

“This is a huge improvement for us as it has made investments easy for our unitholders,” he said.

He also added PNB was also aiming to attract younger investors and those lacking knowledge on ASNB funds through digital initiatives.

“Currently, participation level in ASNB funds stands at nearly 35 per cent among all Malaysians but we see scope for further growth through our digital initiatives.

“Hence, we will be increasing our online engagement to enhance awareness on ASNB unit trust funds as well as enhancing our digital marketing,” he said.

Currently, PNB has 11 million unique unitholders, with RM301 billion in asset in management. About RM245 billion is in invested by unitholders.

“These initiatives by us are in line with the government’s vision for shared prosperity and to raise the awareness about the importance of investment for the future,” said Muzaffar. — Bernama