Postpone Jawi for vernacular schools, Chinese education group urges Putrajaya

KUCHING: Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong has urged the government to postpone the introduction of Jawi or Khat lessons in Bahasa Malaysia classes for Year Four students of vernacular schools, a news report said.

Citing a statement issued by the group made up of United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia and the United Chinese School Teachers’ Association of Malaysia, Sin Chew Daily reported that they wanted further negotiations before the lessons are taught.

The statement was reportedly issued in Kajang together with ten other Chinese and Tamil education organisations in the country.

Dong Jiao Zong also said they would meet deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching over the issue tomorrow to express the stand of the signatories of the statement.

On Sunday, Sarawak Democratic Action party chairman Chong Chieng Jen said he would propose to the federal cabinet to make the teaching of Jawi script optional for Chinese schools in the state.

He said that it might be the good intent of the Ministry of Education to introduce Jawi script as part of the new syllabus to promote better understanding among school children of different races in the country.

However, he opined that there is too much distrust among Sarawakians towards policies formulated in Putrajaya.

“We shall propose that, in accordance with the autonomy principle, special arrangement be made for Chinese schools in Sarawak, that the teaching of Jawi script be made optional for Chinese schools in Sarawak,” he said

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today promised to address the public’s concern, particularly the ethnic Chinese, on the introduction of khat as part of school syllabus.

She said she will meet with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to discuss the matter, although the latter had on Saturday said the lessons can proceed as part of the Bahasa Melayu subject for Year Four students next year.

“I have taken note of the concerns and will discuss with PM even though he had made his statement. Khat is a form of art; it has got nothing to do with religion. That is why we have to discuss further,” she said in a Malay Mail report.