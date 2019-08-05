Rep urges constituents to strengthen unity

JULAU: Meluan Assemblyman, Rolland Duat urges the people in his constituency to strengthen their unity to enjoy a fair share of development allocated by the state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Rolland said unity means a lot to the people in Meluan as they had been craving basic infrastructure, amenities, facilities and utilities for far too long.

He stated that his ultimate objective in joining politics was to help transform Meluan to be on par with other constituencies in terms of road connectivity, water and electricity supply as well as economic development.

Since he won the seat three years ago, Rolland shared that people in certain isolated areas enjoy better life with the construction and upgrading of roads; new bridges; electricity supply including solar-powered electricity; treated water supply; new halls for some schools; repair of longhouses amongst others and was confident that within ten years, Meluan would no longer lack basic infrastructure, facilities, utilities and amenities.

He appealed to the people of Meluan to continue supporting GPS and him as their local representative during a “leader with the people” gathering at Rumah Malang, Nanga Semarau, Ulu Merurun near here on Saturday.

Rolland was given the honour to officially commission a bailey bridge across Sungai Belau leding to Rumah Malang built with RM300,000 from his RTP fund.

Meanwhile, all local community leaders vowed to continue supporting Rolland who has done more for the people of Meluan than his predecessors.

Among those present were Penghulu Robert Datu, Penghulu Joseph Wong king Said, Penghulu Belawan Gerinang, Tuai rumah Malang Anngot and 43 longhouse headmen from surrounding areas.