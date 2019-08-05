Two men found dead in separate incidents at Demak Laut and Matang

KUCHING: Two people have been found dead in two separate incidents at Demak Laut and Matang here this morning.

The first case involved a 28-year-old man who was found dead at a factory in Demak Laut here.

According to sources, the body of the deceased was discovered by his colleague in the factory at about 6am. Paramedics who were called to the scene confirmed that the man had passed away.

The body of the deceased was brought to Sarawak General Hospital forensic medicine department for further actions to be taken.

On a separate incident, a 49-year-old man was found dead in a house at Taman Sri Matang here at about 3am today.

It was understood that the deceased was found unconscious in the toilet by his family members, who then contacted the hospital.

Paramedics arriving at the house confirmed that the man had passed away.

The deceased’s body was then taken to the Sarawak General Hospital forensic medicine department for further actions to be taken.

Police are still investigating both cases.