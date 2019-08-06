Civil servants in PDRM told to settle differences ‘in the best way possible’

KUCHING: Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof has reminded civil service personnel in Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) not to quarrel among themselves, and to settle differences ‘in the best way possible’.

He said what was important would be for them to stay united and let Sarawak Police Civilian Staff Union (Spocsu) champion their causes, with the help of Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs).

As such, he urged heads of departments in PDRM to look into the matter and encourage more personnel to join Spocsu as members.

“What you need to do is to stay united as members of the union and think of the best way to ask for what we want from the government, with the help from Cuepacs.

“There is no need to use other channels. Just do it through Cuepacs,” he said at the Spocsu and PDRM assembly at the State Library yesterday.

Azman was pleased to learn that the number of Spocsu members had increased by more than 60 per cent, with current membership count of 780 out of 1,190 civil servants working for PDRM in Sarawak.

He noted that these personnel were the ones who provided the needed support to the organisation as a whole, and their welfare and needs must be well taken care of.

“PDRM enforcement personnel exist to take care of public safety and community well-being, while those who manage the offices are the civil service personnel who provide support to the organisation as a whole.

“Therefore these two functions have to stay united,” he said.

Meanwhile, Spocsu president Sapawi Hamdan said he was confident of the increase in membership as the union had received many new applications, indicating that it was relevant as a channel to connect civil servants and PDRM leadership.

“The increase in membership is a positive sign that they realise and recognise Spocsu as the only platform to take care of their welfare while they are in service with PDRM.

“Spocsu has so far been successful in its functions to take care of the good relations between management and staff,” he said.

He also urged heads of departments to acknowledge the contributions of Spocsu leaders and members by giving priority to them in the selection of Excellent Service Awards (APCs), besides taking into account their daily work performance and clean disciplinary records.

On another note, Sapawi hoped the assembly would not be a one-off event for Spocsu.

“We hope that this assembly is not just the first and last to be held. Seeing its importance, we would like to suggest for it to be included into the calendar of Sarawak’s Police Day celebration and to

make it an annual event,” he said.

Over 200 civil service personnel in PDRM took part in the inaugural assembly, which was also attended by Cuepacs deputy president Zainal Ismail and leaders of other enforcement agencies.