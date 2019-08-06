CM happy with Daim’s points on S’wak’s economy

LIMBANG: Chairman of the Eminent Persons Council and former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin has commended Sarawak for its well-structured economic development, in a remark that contrasts with the view of a certain federal minister who had said that the state could go bankrupt in three years.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said he was happy by this, in that it meant the state was on the right track.

“It really means something to us when the Prime Minister’s advisor gave that comment to us, as to how we in Sarawak manage our economic development,” said Abang Johari in his address to the people during a luncheon held in conjunction with his working visit to Limbang yesterday.

Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng gave a dim view of the financial management of Sarawak during his last visit to the state, saying that Sarawak could go bankrupt in three years at its current expenditure rate.

Abang Johari said the transformation towards digital economy and the unprecedented focus on digital and infrastructure development throughout the state were some of the physical and non-physical developments that had been well thought out by the Sarawak government for implementation within these two years, as part of a well-planned programme to turn Sarawak into a digital high-income economy by 2030.

The chief minister is on a two-day working visit to Limbang and Lawas, starting yesterday, and will chair a coordination meeting in Lawas today on statewide development projects to ensure their smooth implementation.

Earlier, he was briefed on the status of various projects costing a total of RM735 million at the town’s waterfront – including Limbang Waterfront upgrading project (Phase 1) costing RM23 million, the proposed Limbang Waterfront (Phase 2) costing RM30 million, Limbang Pedestrian Overhead Bridge at Jalan Buangsiol (RM4.4 million), and the proposed Integrated Administration Centre in Rangau (RM200 million).

At the luncheon, the local community presented a birthday cake to the Chief Minister on the occasion of his 69th birthday, which fell on Aug 4.

Abang Johari was born in Limbang in 1950, which he described as a good ‘feng shui’, while his late father Tun Abang Openg Abang Sapiee, the first Governor of Sarawak, was serving as a native officer during the British colonial rule.

Also present at the briefing and luncheon were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Assistant Minister of Agriculture and Bukit Kota assemblyman Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail, Limbang MP Hasbi Habibolah, Batu Danau assemblyman Paulus Palu Gumbang, heads of government departments and representatives of the consultants and contractors of the projects.