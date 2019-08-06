Divisional leaders have right to express support for party president — PKR sec-gen

PUTRAJAYA: PKR divisional leaders have the right to express their support for party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in their own way, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said yesterday.

He said he respected the decision of the divisional leaders throughout the country in gathering signatures in support of Anwar’s leadership because PKR is a democratic party.

“It’s just a statement of support; it’s normal in politics. Some support and some don’t. As for the support, some remain silent, some express themselves; it’s a choice of these divisional leaders to express support.

“I feel the process should be allowed; it does not jeopardise the national economy. So, the divisional leaders have a choice,” he told a press conference after a dialogue with youths, here.

Saifuddin Nasution was asked to comment on a statement by PKR Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha that gathering the signatures of divisional leaders around the country in expressing support for Anwar is a waste of time and causes confusion among the grassroots members.

On Sunday, PKR Kangar chief Noor Amin Ahmad claimed that 90 per cent or 197 of the 219 PKR divisional leaders around the country support Anwar’s leadership and denied that there is a split in the party.

On the dialogue, which touched on the cost of living, Saifuddin Nasution, who is Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, said a noteworthy proposal was for the undergraduates from the M40 (middle-income) group to be included as recipients of aid under the Food Bank Siswa programme.

“They are in the M40 group and want the Food Bank to be more flexible so that they will not be left out of it,” he said.

The Food Bank Siswa programme was introduced to benefit undergraduates in the B40 (low-income) group.

Saifuddin Nasution said the ministry will study the proposals from the youths at the dialogue, who represented 41 youth associations from around the country. – Bernama