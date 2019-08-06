Don’t believe everything NGOs say, Penan community told

LONG KEVOK, Baram: The Penan community in the interior areas of Baram is reminded not to wholly believe anything that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) say.

Doing so would only jeopardise the harmony and unity among them and with other communities, Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau advised.

“Two kinds of non-governmental organisations exist today – one supports the government while the other goes against the government and often visits the Penan longhouses and villages but usually does not know the exact situation,” he said when closing a breast cancer awareness briefing and screening programme here yesterday.

The outreach programme was jointly organised by Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG), Sarawak Heart Foundation and Pertubuhan Adat Kebudayaan Nusantara.

Among other activities held during the programme was colouring contest for schoolchildren besides light refreshments provided by Long Lama Health Clinic.

“Not long ago this programme was also held in Long Bedian. They are not here just for fun but because they want to help people in the interior areas,” Dennis pointed out.

“They are not paid, but they use their own expenses to come here. As people’s representative, I am very grateful to all who come to help our people who are in dire need,” he added.

Dennis commended the longhouse residents for working closely with the organising committee to make the programme a success.

Dennis also reminded the community to keep abreast with digital economy and have the will to learn and adapt to the new digital world and technologies.

“Nowadays many are using smart phones, computers, laptops, the Internet and so on which enable us to read information that we should be looking for. Do not just look for information that makes us upset,” said Dennis.

“We cannot look back now. We want to look forward; we want to be like everyone else.

“Therefore, we must be friends with the progressive people, not befriend those who come up with malicious stories and blame the Sarawak state government and accuse us of some nonsense.

“So my advice to the Penans is that we should not be divided and must stay united and work hard to lead a better life and future,” he added.

Also present were Telang Usan district officer Baru Tai, SBCSG advisor Prof Datu Dr Zulkifli Jantan and other representatives from the organising committee, as well as other local community leaders.