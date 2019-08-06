‘Education key to Penans’ progress’

MIRI: The Penans have come a long way in terms of education, boasting some 212 graduates among this minority indigenous community, said Sarawak Tipun Penan Development Association (Petipun) president Temenggong Datuk Hasan Sui.

Speaking at a recent fundraising dinner here, Hasan said an emphasis on education has allowed the community to progress together with other races in the state and enjoy a better quality of life.

“The Penans are actually smart people, but just that we really need help to push the education agenda. The community must understand that education is the only key to a better life and progress,” he said.

He pointed out that Petipun has been keeping a record of the number of graduates in the community dating back to 1998, with PhD, Master’s and Bachelor’s degree holders making up the majority.

“Out of the 212 graduates we have on record, two are PhD holders, six Master’s degree, 124 Bachelor’s degree, and 80 diploma,” he said.

Hasan, meanwhile, told those at the dinner that in 2017, the previous federal government had allocated a sum of RM1 million to aid the Penan community in terms of education and training.

He said of the sum, RM200,000 had been received and spent towards the intended purpose, but claimed that the remaining RM800,000 had been cancelled by the current administration.

“With the aid now cut off, I fear the number of graduates in the community may not increase,” he lamented.

Meanwhile, Hasan congratulated Kapit Resident Nyurak Keti for becoming the first Penan to hold the position of Resident, saying it marked another significant achievement for the community.

Both Hasan and Nyurak were instrumental in setting up Petipun in 2009.

“I have spoken to Nyurak about the need to work hard to help the Penans in Belaga. Compared to Penans in Baram, those in Belaga are still behind in terms of education.

“I hope that we will be able to change their (Belaga Penan) mindset, as there is no other way to develop and progress other than through education.”

The fundraising dinner was officiated by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, and attended by Utilities Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi as well as state assemblymen, among others.