Forest Dept confiscates lorry transporting unmarked sawn timber

KUCHING: The Forest Department of Sarawak seized a lorry, laden with 149 pieces of sawn timber, during an operation at Simpang Tondong in Bau on Sunday.

According to department’s spokesperson, the vehicle was intercepted around 11.30am.

“The driver failed to furnish our enforcement personnel any valid document to prove that the transportation of the sawn timber was legal,” said the spokesperson.

Initially investigation showed that sawn timber pieces were of different sizes, and none of them bore the Forest Department’s stamp mark.

It is estimated that the timber is worth RM18,000.

“Such action (transportation of logs without valid documentation and department’s stamp mark) is an offence under Section 95(1) of Sarawak Forests Ordinance 2015,” said the spokesperson.

The lorry was later brought to Kuching District Forest Department Office, pending further appropriate action.