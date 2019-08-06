Man pleads guilty to damaging cars, fined RM6,300

SIBU: A man was fined RM6,300 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after he pleaded guilty to damaging two cars on the same day.

Kuo Tai Seng, 28, faced two charges under Section 420 of the Penal Code for committing mischief resulting in damage to the amount of RM25, which carries a jail term of between one and five years, a fine or both.

On the first charge, he pleaded guilty to causing RM1,200 in damage to the door of a car, and was fined RM3,000 in default four months’ jail.

On the second charge, Kuo pleaded guilty to causing RM300 in damage to the rear of another car, and fined RM3,300 in default four months’ jail.

The offences took place between noon and 12.35pm along the roadside of Merlin 4 on June 28.

He paid the fines.

Kuo was initially brought to court to face the charges on July 4 but no plea was taken then.

He was then ordered to be sent to Sentosa Hospital in Kuching for one month of mental observation.

Based on the observation and serial assessments by psychiatrists, medical officers and ward staff, the hospital concluded Kuo suffered from Polysubstance Use Disorder, a condition caused by the abuse of multiple substance (methamphetamine and alcohol) leading to symptoms of dependence, withdrawal and intoxication.

This condition had impaired his psychosocial functioning, said the experts.

However, the hospital also concluded that at the time of the two offences, Kuo was of sound mind and was aware of the consequences of his actions, and was fit to stand trial.