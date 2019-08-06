Ni Hsin to distribute Japan Wonder chef range in Asean Markets

KUCHING: Ni Hsin Corporation Sdn Bhd (NHC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ni Hsin Resources Bhd, a company listed on Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd, yesterday entered into an exclusive distributorship agreement with Japanese kitchen cookware manufacturer Wonder chef Co Ltd for the marketing of Wonder chef products in Asean Market, particularly woks and pressure cookers.

With over 60 years of business establishment in Japan, Wonder chef’s products are sold in numerous Japanese departmental stores and general merchandising stores.

Their products are also being sold via television shopping to reach out to a wider consumer group. Its main product is the pressure cooker, which is inspected based on the Japanese Quality Standard by Japanese inspectors.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, NHC managing director Khoo Chee Kong said the Exclusive Distributorship Agreement with Wonder chef marks an important milestone in the corporate history of Ni Hsin Group.

“It also shows the confidence by a reputable foreign company in the ability of the Group in marketing and selling household cookware products. We will make Malaysia the first successful country to distribute Wonder chef products and eventually venture into other countries in the Asean region. The next countries for immediate market expansion will be Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia.”

NHC is a leading manufacturer in Asia of complete range of premium stainless steel multi-ply cookware ranging from pressure cookers, woks, pots and saucepans for household and commercial use on an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or original design manufacturer (ODM) basis.

The group also designs and manufactures stainless steel convex mirrors and stainless steel household water filtration systems.

Khoo added that there is growing demand for quality cookware in the Asean region driven by improved living standards and a growing affluent group, adding that the Asean region with a population of 660 million will definitely be an important market to tap in besides China and India.

“Japanese brands are well-known for their quality and reliability, and the 60-year history and loyalty of consumers towards Wonder chef products says a lot about their user experience and the quality of the goods.

“This is particularly important in today’s age when consumers are looking at more than just the price when they are purchasing a product,” he said.

He disclosed that the exclusive distributorship agreement shall take effect today for a period of five year, with an option to renew at both parties’ consensus.

The new business collaboration by both parties is also expected to contribute positively to the net assets and earnings per share of Ni Hsin for its financial year ending Dec 31, 2019 and Dec 31, 2020.