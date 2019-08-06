Oil palm smallholders’ anxiety over MSPO unwarranted — Kok

MARAN: Oil palm smallholders should not worry about being pursued by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) just because they have obtained Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification.

Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim in allaying fears expressed by the farmers pointed out that the MSPO certification and IRB were two unrelated matters.

“Getting the MSPO does not mean the IRB will go after you for income tax. These are two very different issues. MSPO is like getting a driving licence. Getting a licence does not mean you have a car and so rich that you are required to pay tax,” she said here yesterday.

She said the MSPO certification was tailored after the German certification standard and could boost palm oil price in the international market.

In this regard, Kok hoped more smallholders would apply to get the certification so as to be able to compete with their Indonesian counterparts who have obtained Indonesian Sustainable Palm

Oil (ISPO) certification. — Bernama