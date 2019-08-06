Sabah govt now preparing for 12MP — Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government has already begun the process of preparing for the 12th Malaysia Plan which includes some high impact projects, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said among the state projects under the 12MP from 2021 to 2025, were the construction of the new Kota Kinabalu International Airport, a new electric power project on the east coast of Sabah, long-term public transport system and fresh food cooling facilities as well as logistics support at ports and strategic airports.

“This is aimed at accelerating Sabah’s development to a higher level in line with the development policy at the federal level based on the concept of ‘Shared Prosperity and Shared Responsibility’ encompassing the agenda of strengthening economic, social and environmental development,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Masidi Manjun (BERSATU- Karanan) who wanted to know what the state government’s focus, strategy and approach were in ensuring that Sabah benefited from the 12MP at the state assembly sitting here yesterday.

The Sabah Finance Minister said the state government would also “empower” the implementation of existing high-impact development projects such as the Pan Borneo Highway and the expansion of the Sepanggar Container Port.

“The state government is committed to intensifying efforts to ensure that all development strategies planned under the 12MP can be implemented effectively,” he said. – Bernama